It's snow time. Mountain High Resort in Wrightwood is now open for winter season

One of Southern California’s snow resorts reopened Thursday morning for the 2023-2024 winter season.

Doors to Mountain High Resort in Wrightwood opened at 7 a.m. for season pass holders awaiting the chair banner breakthrough on the Blue Ridge Express scheduled to start at 9 a.m.

"We've invested more than $1 Million this year in new snow cats, increased snow making, new rental equipment and more. We've never been more excited about the start of a new ski season and we hope you'll come join us,” President and CEO of Mountain High Resort Karl Kapuscinski said in a statement.

Although access Thursday is only for season pass holders, the resort will be open to the general public starting Friday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The resort's Instagram post mentioned how crews worked hours before opening day to make sure everything would be ready.

“It’s a fair amount of time we’ve been making snow since last Thursday. We’ve had 50 or so people on the snow-snowmakers, groomers, and builders—trying to get this mountain filled with snow so we could be ready,” said John McColly, vice president of sales and marketing at Mountain High Resort.

McColly recommended that guests purchase tickets online.