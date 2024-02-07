Jackie and Shadow, the beloved Big Bear eagles, brave storm with parenting valor

Jackie and Shadow, the unwavering eagles of Big Bear Valley, showed off their parenting resilience during a historic Southern California storm that left mountain communities covered in fresh snow.

The eagles' dedication to the nest and their three eggs was on display for viewers of the live Friends of Big Bear Valley eagle nest camera during days of wind and snow in the mountains east of Los Angeles.

“Jackie has been on the nest for over 35 hours straight… she is resilient beyond belief!!” says the Facebook post published Tuesday.

During the relentless storm that arrived Sunday, the two loyal love birds seamlessly exchange nesting duties, ensured the safety of their eggs and showed affectionate gestures toward each other.

“Jackie also has a crop to store food, so she can go for well over a day without eating as her food storage system simply drops the next portion into her stomach,” the post indicated.

Jackie laid the first egg on Jan. 25, the second on Jan. 28 and the third egg on the evening of Jan. 31.

Friends of the Eagle Nest cam can expect the eggs to hatch around Feb. 29 or Leap Day. The wait can be nerve-wracking, considering possible snowstorm conditions throughout February.

A winter storm warning will remain in effect until 8 a.m. Thursday in the eastern and Western San Gabriel Mountains, where 20 inches of additional snow could fall above 7,000 feet.

Track the progress of the soon-to-be parents on the Eagel Nest Cam despite some technical disruptions that might be caused by the storm.