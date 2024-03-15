‘Jesus loves you, but give us back the van.' Thieves strike 3 LA churches

Three churches in the Los Angeles area were either stolen from or broken into this week.

On Wednesday, Zion Temple Community Church in South Los Angeles reported their van had been stolen.

The vehicle was valuable because it was used for the church's "Fresh Food Fridays," on which church members used the van to transport fresh fruits and vegetables to a community that would otherwise not have access to purchase them.

After their van was stolen, they scrambled to provide the food for 100 people in need.

Luckily, they managed to rent a van. They say this comes at a cost.

“We are helping the community. You didn’t rob just from us, you robbed from the community, as well,” said Rochelle Williams, a volunteer at Zion Temple Community Church.

The church members are praying the thieves will return the van.

“Jesus loves you but give us back the van. We have to have forgiveness there,” said Williams.

If you have any information about the missing van, you are asked to call LAPD. In the meantime, the church is accepting donations so that it will be possible to continue their work.

Also in the San Fernando Valley, a man broke into the West Hills Church, breaking in through one of the windows. The LAPD arrested the man with the assistance of an on-site security team.

In Sylmar, a trailer with a small tractor attached to it was stolen from Legacy Church.

By happenstance, the pastor saw the stolen trailer hooked to a car and started following the driver. The driver lost control and crashed. The church tractor was gone, and the pastor did not know what the driver did with it.