Boyle Heights nonprofit burglarized; remains dedicated to empowering young artists

A Boyle Heights-based nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering young women through photography and creative expression is seeking support from the community after thieves burglarized it overnight.

Thieves ransacked Las Fotos Project's space, resulting in the loss of essential equipment for their creative career training program, CEO, and social enterprise. Cameras, lenses, and studio gear crucial for on-the-job learning and personal projects were among the items stolen.

"This incident is a devastating loss," an Instagram post from the nonprofit said in its caption. "The equipment, not easily accessible to their community, played a pivotal role in the student's daily activities, including photography gigs, studio classes, and passion projects. The theft strikes at the heart of the organization's mission to provide opportunities for budding artists and entrepreneurs.

In addition to the stolen items, the thieves damaged the space, itself, with the backyard fence and backdoor needing repair.

The Las Fotos Project space has long served as a sanctuary for its students and community members, fostering a sense of safety and empowerment within its walls.

"Fotos' afterschool classes teach students – primarily of color, mostly from the surrounding community – about capturing beauty," shared a representative. "It connects them to their culture and provides a safe space for them to develop as artists."

"When someone comes in and takes away your voice … it hurts," lamented Diego Torres-Casso, a member of the Las Fotos Project team.

Students who are enrolled in Las Fotos' program go to different events to showcase their skills and gain hands-on experience with photography. While the organization recovers from its loss, those gigs have been postponed or canceled.

"With the support of our community, we will overcome this adversity," the organization said on its social media post. They've called upon the collective support of their community to replace the stolen equipment and cover repair costs, setting a fundraising goal of $75,000 for this purpose.

As Las Fotos continues to pick up the pieces, the team expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support it's already received. Together, its members are determined to rebuild and continue their mission of nurturing young talent and empowering the next generation of creative entrepreneurs and artists.

To support the Las Fotos Project in their recovery efforts, donations can be sent to its fundraising campaign.