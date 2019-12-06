Kidnapping Jeweler Found With Serious Injuries and Bound With Duct Tape

By Staff Report

police-lights-generic-day-connecticut
NBC

A kidnapped Costa Mesa jewelry store owner was found early Thursday in Santa Ana, injured and bound with duct tape.

Police responded at about 10 p.m. Wednesday to an alarm at a jewelry store in the 1800 block of Newport Boulevard, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department. the door was unlocked when officers arrived and there were no signs of a theft inside the business, but the owner wasn't around, police said.

The store had been closed since about 6 p.m.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

LAX 5 hours ago

Man May Have Jumped to His Death inside LAX Terminal

LAX 5 hours ago

Officials Investigate Latest Death at LAX

A missing persons report was filed after investigators spoke with the owner's family, police said.

The store owner was located by Santa Ana police, who determined he had been kidnapped and robbed. He was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No arrests have been reported, but the investigation was ongoing.

Copyright C
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us