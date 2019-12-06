Kidnapping Jeweler Found With Serious Injuries and Bound With Duct Tape

A kidnapped Costa Mesa jewelry store owner was found early Thursday in Santa Ana, injured and bound with duct tape.

Police responded at about 10 p.m. Wednesday to an alarm at a jewelry store in the 1800 block of Newport Boulevard, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department. the door was unlocked when officers arrived and there were no signs of a theft inside the business, but the owner wasn't around, police said.

The store had been closed since about 6 p.m.

A missing persons report was filed after investigators spoke with the owner's family, police said.

The store owner was located by Santa Ana police, who determined he had been kidnapped and robbed. He was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No arrests have been reported, but the investigation was ongoing.