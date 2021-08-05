Jewish Community Foundation Awards $1M In Grants to Boost Education Equity

The Jewish Community Foundation of Los Angeles announced Thursday it has awarded a total of $1 million in grants to seven local nonprofit organizations to address issues relating to education equity.

"The pandemic has exacerbated existing inequities in our education system that disproportionately affect students of color who lack the resources to successfully learn remotely," JCF President/CEO Marvin I. Schotland said in a statement. This only widens an already existing education gap which will result in a significant learning loss that will take years to address.

"The foundation selected these outstanding programs recognizing that those closest to the communities they serve are best able to understand and respond to their needs. All of these recipient organizations are based in communities of color with demonstrated track records of service, and strong, impressive leadership."

The grants are aimed at helping the nonprofit groups connect students with mentors, focus on specific needs of young people of color, increase access to health services for students of color and their families and help students "advocate for their educational needs."

Recipients of the grants are:

Antelope Valley Boys & Girls Club;

Bridge Builders Foundation in South Los Angeles;

EmpowHer Institute in Westchester;

Girls Club of Los Angeles;

Heart of Los Angeles Youth Inc.;

Social Justice Learning Institute; and

Special Needs Network in South Los Angeles.

The funds were distributed through the foundation's General Community Grants program, which is designed to address pressing social issues. Grants in recent years have been aimed at issues including homelessness, barriers to employment, human trafficking and domestic violence.

The $1 million distributed this year is a record high for the General Community Grants program, representing a 66% increase from 2019.

In addition to the grant funding, recipients also receive assistance from JCF including professional development, technical support and referrals to other funding sources.