Jo Lasorda, Widow of Dodgers Hall of Fame Manager Tommy Lasorda, Dies at 91

By Jonathan Lloyd

Jo Lasorda, the widow of Dodgers’ Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda, has died at 91, the team announced Tuesday.

Lasorda died Monday evening at her Fullerton home. Her husband of 70 years died Jan. 7. 

The two met at a Greenville Spinners minor league baseball game. They married on April 14, 1950.

Jo Lasorda was born in Greenville, South Carolina. 

Lasorda is survived by daughter Laura and granddaughter Emily, as well as sister Gladys Reeves of Greenville. She was preceded in death by son Tom Jr.

