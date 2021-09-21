Jo Lasorda, Widow of Dodgers Hall of Fame Manager Tommy Lasorda, Dies at 91

Jo Lasorda, the widow of Dodgers’ Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda, has died at 91, the team announced Tuesday.

Lasorda died Monday evening at her Fullerton home. Her husband of 70 years died Jan. 7.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The two met at a Greenville Spinners minor league baseball game. They married on April 14, 1950.

Jo Lasorda was born in Greenville, South Carolina.

Lasorda is survived by daughter Laura and granddaughter Emily, as well as sister Gladys Reeves of Greenville. She was preceded in death by son Tom Jr.