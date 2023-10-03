Join the Movement Against Breast Cancer

Join Lolita Lopez, Investigative Reporter for NBC4 and Azalea Iñiguez, Investigative Reporter for Telemundo 52 Responde at the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk. The walk will take place on Saturday, October 21 at Citadel Outlets located at 100 Citadel Drive in the city of Commerce and will begin at 7 a.m.

For registration and more information, visit MakingStridesWalk.org/LosAngeles