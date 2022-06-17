Black Owned Businesses

Juneteenth Here, Here Are Some Black-Owned Restaurants in LA

From sweet lattes to mouth-watering sliders, here are some Black-owned restaurants to support this Juneteenth and every other day around LA.

A man holds an African-American flag
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File

Inglewood + South LA

Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen

Sip and Sonder 

The Serving Spoon 

  • Southern restaurant that serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. From waffles to slathered bbq ribs. Open Monday - Friday 8 a.m to 2 p.m.
  • Address: 1403 Centinela Ave, Inglewood, CA 90302 

Dulans Soul Food Kitchen 

Stuff I Eat 

  • Vegan restaurant that has Tex- Mex leanings from tacos to enchilada pies. Open Wednesday to Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m. 
  • Address: 114 N Market St, Inglewood, CA 90301 

Baldwin Hills + Leimert Park   

South LA Cafe 

Simply Wholesome

  • Includes a Vegan menu that serves Caribbean favorites from jerk cabbage patty to Caribbean wings. Open Monday - Saturday 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. 
  • Address: 4508 W Slauson Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90043 

The SnoBall Shop

  • Cool off with New Orleans style shaved ice. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Address: 4452 West Slauson Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90043 
Downtown LA + Echo Park 

SilverBack Coffee of Rwanda

  • Serves coffee, espresso, lattes. Open daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. 
  • Adress: 1712 W. Sunset Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90026

Vurger Guyz 

  • Vegan American style restaurant from burgers to cheesesteak. Open from Friday - Monday 12 - 9 p.m. Tuesday 1:30 - 9 p.m. 
  • Address: 788 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90017 

Comfort LA 

BigMan Bakes 

  • Offers a variety of different flavored cupcakes from red velvet to lemon. Open Monday - Thursday 11:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. Friday 12: 30 p.m. 10 p.m. Saturday 11:30 a.m. - 10 p.m. and Sunday is closed. 
  • Address:  413 S Main St, Los Angeles, CA 90013 

Culver City + Beverly Wood

Undergrind Cafe 

  • Enjoy specialty lattes and breakfast items. Open Monday - Friday 7:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. 

Honeys Kettle Fried Chicken 

  • Specializes in fried chicken and their lemonade is one you don't want to miss. Open Saturday - Thursday 9:30 a.m. - 10 p.m. Friday 9:30 - 11 p.m. 
  • Address: 9537 Culver Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232 

