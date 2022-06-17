Juneteenth Here, Here Are Some Black-Owned Restaurants in LA

From sweet lattes to mouth watering sliders here are some Black owned restaurants to support this Juneteenth and every other day around LA.
Inglewood + South LA
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
- Serves coffee, specialty lattes, tea and various food items. Open daily from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Address: 170 North La Brea Avenue Inglewood, CA, 90301
Sip and Sonder
- Coffee, lattes, refreshers, teas and pastries. Open Monday - Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Address: 108 S Market St, Inglewood, CA 90301
The Serving Spoon
- Southern restaurant that serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. From waffles to slathered bbq ribs. Open Monday - Friday 8 a.m to 2 p.m.
- Address: 1403 Centinela Ave, Inglewood, CA 90302
Dulans Soul Food Kitchen
- Soul food restaurant that serves famous fried chicken and top it off with peach cobbler. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Address: 202 East Manchester Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90301
Stuff I Eat
- Vegan restaurant that has Tex- Mex leanings from tacos to enchilada pies. Open Wednesday to Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m.
- Address: 114 N Market St, Inglewood, CA 90301
Baldwin Hills + Leimert Park
South LA Cafe
- Offers coffee, tea, soups, salads, sandwiches and free groceries. Open daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Often host grocery giveaways and sit down with councilmembers
- Address: 1700 Browning Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90062
Simply Wholesome
- Includes a Vegan menu that serves Caribbean favorites from jerk cabbage patty to Caribbean wings. Open Monday - Saturday 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Address: 4508 W Slauson Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90043
The SnoBall Shop
- Cool off with New Orleans style shaved ice. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Address: 4452 West Slauson Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90043
Downtown LA + Echo Park
SilverBack Coffee of Rwanda
- Serves coffee, espresso, lattes. Open daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Adress: 1712 W. Sunset Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90026
Vurger Guyz
- Vegan American style restaurant from burgers to cheesesteak. Open from Friday - Monday 12 - 9 p.m. Tuesday 1:30 - 9 p.m.
- Address: 788 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90017
Comfort LA
- Soul food from chicken wings to banana pudding. Open from Tuesday - Sunday 11 - 12 a.m.
- Address: 1110 E. 7th Street Los Angeles, CA 90021
BigMan Bakes
- Offers a variety of different flavored cupcakes from red velvet to lemon. Open Monday - Thursday 11:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. Friday 12: 30 p.m. 10 p.m. Saturday 11:30 a.m. - 10 p.m. and Sunday is closed.
- Address: 413 S Main St, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Culver City + Beverly Wood
Undergrind Cafe
- Enjoy specialty lattes and breakfast items. Open Monday - Friday 7:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Honeys Kettle Fried Chicken
- Specializes in fried chicken and their lemonade is one you don't want to miss. Open Saturday - Thursday 9:30 a.m. - 10 p.m. Friday 9:30 - 11 p.m.
- Address: 9537 Culver Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232