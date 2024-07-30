Kamala Harris’ South Asian and Indian American heritage is inspiring those with similar roots who see her candidacy as a huge step forward.

With other affinity groups rounding up members of their communities to garner support for Harris’ campaign, the representation she provides for the South Asian and Indian American communities has led many members of the communities to back her.

Anoushka Chander, an Indian American Harvard student, first became excited about Harris’ campaign after seeing her make the South Indian dish masala dosa with Indian American actress and writer Mindy Kaling.

“In my family, we make masala dosa all the time,” Chander said.

After that moment, she became one of the Indian Americans excited to potentially see themselves in the next President of the United States. If elected, Harris would be the first woman to become president -- not to mention the first woman of Black and South Asian descent.

“This is an enormous moment for our community,” said Shikha Bhatnagar, the former head of the South Asian Network.

Bhatnagar says Harris’ success shows the Indian American community has come a long way since Kala Bagai was one of the first South Asian women to arrive in the U.S. in 1915. But she says she’s concerned about Harris' criticism of student protesters over Gaza and support of Israel.

“She shouldn't assume she has our vote,” Bhatnagar added.

Chander, however, says Harris has energized many of her young peers, especially after being called “Brat” by singer Charli XCX, a compliment to her perceived authenticity.

“She says some funny things, she’s got some attitude, and she’s got some spunk,” Chander said.