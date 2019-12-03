Kasem Children Settle Wrongful Death Case Against Widow

The bitter legal feud between the late Casey Kasem's older children and their stepmother has ended in a settlement.

Kerri, Julie and Michael Kasem and their uncle, Mouner, were plaintiffs in a wrongful death suit against Jean Kasem, with whom they fought over visitation with the deejay before he died. The suit also named their 29-year-old stepsister, Liberty Kasem, as a defendant.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs filed a request for dismissal of the case in Santa Monica Superior Court on Monday.

No terms were divulged.

Before her father's June 2014 death at age 82 from a form of dementia and a severe bedsore, Kerri Kasem was given temporary conservatorship powers over her dad and had control of his medical care. That expired upon his death, but she was later appointed special administrator of his estate.

In their suit, the plaintiffs cited Jean Kasem's decision to move her husband from a medical facility in Santa Monica to a friend's home in Washington state.

"Jean chartered a plane to avoid detection and flew Casey to... Washington," the suit states. "There, she and Liberty moved Casey in with a childhood friend... whom Casey had never met."

The traveling took its toll, causing him to suffer a bedsore a month before he died "after a seven-day sojourn in Jean and Liberty's custody," the suit alleged.

After his death, his widow transported her husband's body to Norway, where he was buried in an unmarked grave despite his wishes to be buried at a cemetery in Los Angeles, the wrongful death suit alleged.

In 2017, Jean Kasem filed a lawsuit in federal court in Washington state, alleging that her stepchildren conspired to seize control of their father through a "homicidal guardianship scam." The suit alleges that the three children, Julie's husband and Kerri Kasem's lawyer, Troy Martin, "chemically restrained" Casey Kasem and then caused his death so they could pursue his and Jean Kasem's financial assets. The lawsuit was later dismissed.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, spurred by allegations made by Jean Kasem's stepchildren regarding her care of their father, conducted an investigation, but declined in May 2015 to file criminal charges against the onetime actress, who played the character of Loretta Tortelli on the NBC series "Cheers."

Casey Kasem began his "American Top 40" radio show in July 1970, signing off each time with the message, "And don't forget: keep your feet on the ground, and keep reaching for the stars."

Kerri, Julie and Michael Kasem were born during their father's 1972-79 marriage to Linda Myers.