The KFI PastaThon is back for its 10th year raising funds along with pasta and sauce for nonprofit organization Caterina’s Club, Chef Bruno’s charity that feeds more than 25,000 kids every week.

This year, the need is even greater due to COVID and Caterina’s Club is helping even more in the community, serving more than a million meals this year, a milestone that typically takes the entire year to achieve.

To learn more and how to support, visit PastaThon.com.