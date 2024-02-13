Knott's Berry Farm looking to hire 2,000 people

Knott’s Berry Farm and parent company Cedar Fair Entertainment are looking to fill 2,000 seasonal associate positions for the remainder of 2024.

The park will host a hiring event that will run from Feb. 17 to Feb. 24. The event is a part of Cedar Fair Entertainment’s initiative to hire 35,000 seasonal employees across its network of parks for 2024.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to learn more about the event and open jobs here.

Available positions include roles in the following departments:

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Ride Operations

Park Services

Lifeguards and Aquatics

Knott’s Hotel

Those interested are given the opportunity to apply, interview and receive a hiring offer on the same day. Candidates can apply online or in-person during hiring week.

Employee perks include but are not limited to:

Free admission to any Cedar Fair Park

Discounts

Reward and recognition programs

Exclusive events

Hourly pay ranges from $16.00 to $19.00 for those aged 16 years and older, dependent upon experience, prior service and position, according to the park.