-
-
What to Know About Severance Pay, Insurance and Benefits If You’re Laid Off From Your Job
If you’ve recently been laid off from your job or are worried you could be, you may be wondering if you’re entitled to a severance package, what it covers and if you’ll be able to negotiate certain elements of it. Getting clarity around what will happen to your pay, insurance coverage and other benefits can help you bridge the gap...
-
Virtual Job Fairs Helping People Get Back to Work
It’s the new norm: many of us are now working from home. It can be an adjustment, especially with trying to stay productive throughout the day. There are some companies hiring even during this COVID-19 pandemic. Some jobs that you would normally think would be in an office setting are offered remotely like an administrative assistant and a marketing...
-
Companies That Are Hiring Right Now
In just the last month we’ve begun to see outbreak-related layoffs and widespread economic uncertainty as a result of COVID-19. For those now looking for work, here is a list of the companies hiring right now.
-
Fauci: Reopening Country Won’t Be ‘One Size Fits All’
Dr. Anthony Fauci said relaxing social isolation guidelines would likely not be “one size fits all” as different counties experience varying intensities of the outbreak. “I think you’re going to have to take it individually,” he said.
-
Hospitality Company Looking for 500 LA Workers for Food Delivery
Recruitment is underway Thursday for 500 new jobs in various industries in and around Los Angeles as a result of an uptick in restaurant food delivery during the coronavirus pandemic. Hospitality company sbe announced Thursday that it is expanding its growing roster of “ghost kitchens” and delivery options — including Umami Burger, Sam’s Crispy Chicken, Krispy Rice and the forthcoming…
-
A Record 10 Million Sought US Jobless Aid in Past 2 Weeks
More than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — doubling a record high set just one week earlier — a sign that layoffs are accelerating in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. Combined with last week’s report that 3.3 million people sought unemployment aid two weeks ago, the U.S. economy has now suffered nearly 10 million layoffs…
-
Record 6.6 Million Apply for Unemployment Benefits
6.6 million people applied for unemployment benefits last week shattering the previous record of 3.3 million from the week before.
-
Life Across America During the Coronavirus Pandemic: Stories About How You Are Coping
NBC Owned Television Stations across the country asked our viewers and readers about your lives since coronavirus struck the country. How has it affected you and your family, your job and your community? What are your concerns and how is your community coping? More than 2,000 of you responded.
-
Americans Share How the Coronavirus Has Affected Them
NBC Owned Television Stations across the country asked our viewers and readers about your lives since coronavirus struck the country, leaving people grappling with how to survive during a pandemic unlike any in modern times.
-
California Swamped by Jobless Claims; LA Virus Cases Rise
California hired retired state workers and transferred other employees to help process an avalanche of over 1 million unemployment claims amid a surge of job losses from the coronavirus pandemic, the state said Thursday. The announcement came as Los Angeles saw a 50% jump in newly confirmed coronavirus cases, which could top 1 million within weeks, a public health official…
-
Who’s Hiring in Southern California? Your Ultimate List
As the spread of novel coronavirus forces more and more people indoors, it also presents a situation Southern California hasn’t quite seen before: if everyone is indoors, and their jobs require them to leave the house, what are they supposed to do? Here’s a list of Southern California businesses that are hiring to meet the demand. Outschool Outschool is...
-
If You’re Looking for Part-Time Work, These Businesses Are Hiring
Layoffs have left people in need of some extra cash to pay their bills wondering, “Who’s hiring?” Consumer Investigator Randy Mac reports for the NBC4 News at 6 p.m. Friday, Mar. 20, 2020.
-
Jobs