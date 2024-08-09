Nina Menkes’ Laurel Canyon home is beautiful. And it’s also pricey. That’s been especially challenging for the independent filmmaker these last few years.

“The pandemic, everybody of course took a big hit, including the film industry. Followed by the big strikes,” she said.

Menkes said the industry didn’t bounce back after the strikes, like many had hoped. So to help cover her mortgage, she rents her home on Airbnb when she’s out of town.

“If I wasn’t able to do that, I would lose the house. It really makes it possible to stay here,” she said.

Menkes said big events that draw even more tourists to town help homeowners like her. She already has her eyes set on the 2028 games.

“We do expect that there will be a huge amount of people coming in,” she said.

That’s certainly what’s happening in Paris. Airbnb told the I-Team Paris is tracking to be the biggest hosting event in its history. The company said tens of thousands of new hosts have listed their homes, and more than half received a booking within seven days. Airbnb said they typical host is expected to make an average of 2,000 euros.

Menkes said friends in LA have gotten a lot more than that during big events. So she’s banking on the Olympic games in four years to give her a much-needed financial boost.

“It would mean a lot and it could make a big difference in my life,” she said.

