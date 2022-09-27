LA Academy Middle School Locked Down

The Los Angeles Academy Middle School was locked down just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, the LA School Police Department announced on Twitter.

The Los Angeles Police Department said they received a call about a threat phoned into the school just before 1:30 p.m. No details about the threat were immediately available.

The LASPD is taking the lead in the case, and both LASD and LAPD officers are at the school.

"A parent/student reunion gate is located at Avalon Blvd/ E 56th St.," the LASPD announced on Twitter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.