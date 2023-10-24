LA agencies struggle to provide resources for influx of migrants

As California grapples with an influx of migrants bused from Florida and Texas, Los Angeles struggles to adequately house those individuals as local agencies say they need additional support and resources to meet the demand.

Recent migrants have come under increased scrutiny due to the surge at the southern border and the actions of the Florida and Texas governments, which have been transporting migrants directly to California, according to the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA).

"It's a minority of people who come on the buses from Texas. Then, there are just people who come through the California border and who walk here or get here on their own to Los Angeles," Salas explains.

As Los Angeles grapples with this influx of migrants, numerous organizations and entities are working to provide support and resources. NBC4 is informed that 85 migrant families are staying at the Union Rescue Mission downtown, with an additional 27 families near Compton at Angeles House. According to CHIRLA, there is a pressing need for more resources to assist asylum seekers in the city.

The American Dream may not be dead, but it is becoming increasingly challenging. Los Angeles has a rich history as a haven for immigrants seeking new opportunities and a better life.

This legacy continues to this day.

“Every week we have between 1000 and 1600 people who arrive to Los Angeles, it’s an immigrant city,” said Angelica Salas, the executive director of the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA).

In a recent press conference held by Unite Here Local 11, the hospitality workers union, concerns were raised about hotels hiring migrants to replace striking workers, potentially violating labor laws. These allegations are currently under investigation by the Los Angeles District Attorney's office.

Angelica Salas acknowledges the vulnerability of immigrant workers in various circumstances, noting, "Abuse is rampant."

Mayor Karen Bass recently took the initiative to address the situation, reaching out to the Washington District Attorney's office. Her efforts resulted in a meeting with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, during which they discussed assistance for incoming migrants and the expedited deployment of FEMA resources to address the situation.

While Los Angeles continues to be a destination for immigrants, the city faces challenges and opportunities in supporting these new arrivals and ensuring their rights and well-being are upheld.

The ongoing efforts of organizations like CHIRLA and the involvement of city officials underscore the importance of addressing the complex issues surrounding recent migration to the city.