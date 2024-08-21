LA Animal Services leadership shakeup adds to growing concerns at shelter

Concerns continue to mount at the Los Angeles Animal Services Department after their general manager took a sudden leave of absence and their board president recently left.

These changes come as the department has been criticized by volunteers and rescue organizations for not prioritizing the well-being of their animals. Some volunteers believe General Manager Staycee Dains will not be returning after her unexplained leave of absence. While many of them criticized the GM’s poor leadership, they say this is another example of the department not being transparent and further covering up the problems at the shelter.

Many volunteers and rescue groups claim the LA Animal Services Department is killing healthy adoptable dogs for space, something the department has denied.

“They are accelerating the path to killing exponentially,” said a shelter volunteer.

Volunteers asked not to be identified out of fear of retaliation from the shelter.

“The shelter is intentionally thwarting paths to new lives and life for the animals in their care, sheerly for convenience because they haven't come up with any other positive solutions for the shelter crisis,” said a shelter volunteer.

According to shelter records, 140 dogs were euthanized in June of this year -- an 82% increase compared to June of last year.

The changes attempt to address the shelters' overcrowding crisis, which LA Animal Services says led to the mauling of an employee. Tracey Leong reports for NBCLA, June 11, 2024.

“They will not admit this, but I can share with you that at a volunteer meeting that Stacy had with all of us volunteers. She asked us, 'You know, we're getting close to having to possibly euthanize for space, just space. And we may have to tell the public that. Do you think we should do that?' Every single volunteer said, 'Yes, do it. Tell the public, tell the public we are literally that bad.' We are going to have to pick healthy, adoptable, loving animals and their life simply for space. And she listened to everybody. And then she promptly didn't do it,” said a shelter volunteer.

Volunteers claim there have been ongoing issues of understaffing, underfunding and overcrowding of animals that has led to inhumane treatment -- including multiple dogs placed in one kennel, filthy living conditions and a lack of adequate care and enrichment for the animals.

The LA Animal Services Assistant GM is serving as the interim GM.

NBC4 has reached out to the LA Animal Services about these accusations. It responded in part, “The Department of Animal Services continues its urgent and lifesaving mission serving animals and Angelenos.”