Man Shot After Shooting Gun Near Construction Workers in Mid-Wilshire Area, Shutting Down Traffic

A man waving a gun around and shooting at construction workers led to streets being shut down in the Wilshire area near La Brea Friday afternoon after police exchanged gunfire with the man.

The man was shot by officers and taken into custody, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Around 9:20 a.m., the LAPD said a man in his 30s was seen pointing a gun at construction workers and firing the weapon in the area of Beverly Boulevard east of La Brea. The LAPD said no one was injured, but traffic was shut down on the busy boulevard while police searched for the man.

Officers arrived and exchanged gunfire with the man, who ran west down Beverly Boulevard where he briefly got away.

He was found at Beverly and Detroit, and was taken into custody. Police said he was wounded by gunfire and taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

