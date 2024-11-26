Homeowner restrains burglar in La Cañada Flintridge

A person was arrested Monday night in an attempted burglary after being restrained by a homeowner in La Cañada Flintridge, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The incident happened on the 3800 block of Chevy Chase Dr. in Crescent Valley.

A homeowner called authorities to report an ongoing attempted burglary of their home. During the call, the burglar attempted to kick down the door of the home.

Deputies arrived at the home to the burglar already restrained by the homeowners. That suspected burglar is now in custody.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

According to the sheriff's department, “the individual has been charged with attempted burglary.”