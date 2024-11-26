La Cañada Flintridge

Homeowner restrains burglar in La Cañada Flintridge

The suspect is now in police custody

By Benjamin Papp

A person was arrested Monday night in an attempted burglary after being restrained by a homeowner in La Cañada Flintridge, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The incident happened on the 3800 block of Chevy Chase Dr. in Crescent Valley.

A homeowner called authorities to report an ongoing attempted burglary of their home. During the call, the burglar attempted to kick down the door of the home.

Deputies arrived at the home to the burglar already restrained by the homeowners. That suspected burglar is now in custody.

According to the sheriff's department, “the individual has been charged with attempted burglary.”

