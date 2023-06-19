LA celebrates Juneteenth with music, festivals and more

A concert at the Greek Theatre and a Leimert Park festival are among the celebrations planned Monday for the Juneteenth holiday in Los Angeles.

Vice President Kamala Harris will appear at the Greek Theatre concert "Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom," which will feature performances by Miguel, Charlie Wilson, Adam Blackstone, Kirk Franklin, Nelly, Jodeci, SWV, Davido, Chloe Bailey, Coi Leray, Muni Long and Mike Phillips. The 5 p.m. concert will be televised by CNN and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

Here are more Juneteenth events in Los Angeles.

In Leimert Park, a Juneteenth festival will mark the federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. The event scheduled for noon to 9 p.m. will include three main stages -- two with DJs and another with spoken word performances.

In El Segundo, the second annual Juneteenth Festival will run from noon to 6 p.m. in Recreation Park. The festival will include live music, arts and crafts, a kids zone, food trucks, contests and giveaways.

At Ovation Hollywood shopping center on Hollywood Boulevard, a Juneteenth celebration will run from noon to 4 p.m. and include live music, vendors, a photo booth, games and educational resources.

In Inglewood, the fourth annual Juneteenth Drive-Thru Parade will start at 1 p.m. near La Brea Avenue and Manchester Boulevard and conclude at Inglewood City Hall.

Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021. Here’s what you need to know about this important holiday.

The history behind Juneteenth

Juneteenth marks the anniversary of Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger reading General Order No. 3 in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865.

"The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free," Granger recited in reference to the Emancipation Proclamation issued by President Abraham Lincoln on Sept. 22, 1862, declaring all slaves free in Confederate territory.

Juneteenth became a federal holiday on June 17, 2021, when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law.

Post offices will be closed and mail will not be delivered on Monday. All federal offices, schools and banks will be closed.