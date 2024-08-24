LA Chargers escape broken elevator at Dallas hotel

Some Los Angeles Chargers players in Dallas for today's preseason game against the Cowboys got stuck in a broken elevator at the team's hotel last night.

The players and others in their party were rescued by firefighters and no injuries were reported.

“At approximately 7:30 pm CT Friday evening, several players and members of the Chargers traveling party were stranded in an inoperable elevator at the team hotel. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the incident and subsequently assisted everyone from the elevator, one-by-one, through its ceiling panel and into an adjacent elevator,'' the Chargers posted Friday night on X.

“The Los Angeles Chargers thank Dallas Fire-Rescue for their quick response, professionalism and substantial efforts in ensuring everyone's safety.”

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Local Dallas station WFAA.com reported that about 15 people were trapped in a "blind shaft" in the elevator at The Westin hotel in downtown Dallas.

ESPN reported that Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh invited Dallas Fire- Rescue staff to the team meal room to eat afterward.

The Chargers are scheduled to play the Cowboys at 1 p.m. Pacific Time on Saturday, seeking their first win of the preseason after two losses.