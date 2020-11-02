South LA

La Cienega Boulevard and Florence Avenue Intersection To Close For One Week

The intersection is scheduled to be closed from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 6 p.m. Nov. 11.

By City News Service

Getty Images

La Cienega Boulevard will be closed at Florence Avenue in Inglewood for seven days starting Wednesday as crews do roadway repairs as part of Metro's Crenshaw/LAX Transit Project.

Motorists exiting the southbound San Diego (405) Freeway at Florence Avenue and Manchester Boulevard will be detoured onto westbound 83rd Street, southbound Hindry Avenue, and then back onto Florence Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

All lanes will also be closed on westbound Florence Avenue between Hyde Park Boulevard and Glasgow Avenue, and there will be left turn restriction for motorists on Florence Avenue turning onto La Cienega Boulevard, Metro reported. Right turns will be restricted for westbound traffic on Florence Avenue onto La Cienega Boulevard.

Northbound traffic will be detoured eastbound on Florence Avenue, northbound on La Brea Avenue, and westbound on Centinela Avenue. Southbound traffic will be detoured eastbound on Centinela Avenue, southbound on La Brea Avenue, and westbound on Florence Avenue.

Weather permitting, crews will work on the restoration of La Cienega Boulevard, including demolition, excavation, backfill and paving, according to Metro.

