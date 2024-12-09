New LA City Council members Adrin Nazarian and Ysabel Jurado to begin terms

Adrin Nazarian and Ysabel Jurado will be sworn in Monday as the newest members of the Los Angeles City Council.

They will take the oaths of office from the City Clerk in a closed-door swearing-in. A public ceremony will follow Tuesday's regular City Council meeting.

Nazarian will take over the council seat in District 2, which includes the east San Fernando Valley neighborhoods of North Hollywood, Sun Valley, Toluca Lake and Valley Glen, and other communities. Nazarian prevailed d in the Nov. 5 election and will succeed Councilman Paul Krekorian, who left due to term limits.

Last week, it was announced that Krekorian will serve as executive director of the Office of Major Events as the city prepares for several significant sporting events. Inn part, he will work as liaison for the upcoming 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Nazarian, a former Assemblyman and Krekorian aide, defeated small-business owner Jillian Burgos in the November election.

Jurado defeated incumbent Kevin de León in the 14th District race. The district includes downtown Los Angeles, Boyle Heights, Lincoln Heights, El Sereno and Northeast Los Angeles.

Four incumbent council members -- Councilwoman Heather Hutt (10th District), Nithya Raman (4th District), Imelda Padilla (6th District) and Marqueece Harris-Dawson (8th-District) -- who won new terms in the 2024 elections were sworn in last week. Hutt is beginning her first full term after her appointment to fill the seat of Mark Ridley-Thomas, convicted on federal corruption charges.

Harris-Dawson was installed in September as the next City Council president, succeeding Krekorian.