LA City Council

New LA City Council members Adrin Nazarian and Ysabel Jurado to begin terms

Adrin Nazarian and Ysabel Jurado prevailed in their November election contests in districts 2 and 14.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Los Angeles City Council members Adrin Nazarian and Ysabel Jurado are pictured.
Nazarian/Jurado campaigns

Adrin Nazarian and Ysabel Jurado will be sworn in Monday as the newest members of the Los Angeles City Council.

They will take the oaths of office from the City Clerk in a closed-door swearing-in. A public ceremony will follow Tuesday's regular City Council meeting.

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Los Angeles City Council Sep 20

New era at Los Angeles City Hall: Marqueece Harris-Dawson becomes Council president

Transportation Jun 11

LA City Council votes on plan for future of driverless cars

Nazarian will take over the council seat in District 2, which includes the east San Fernando Valley neighborhoods of North Hollywood, Sun Valley, Toluca Lake and Valley Glen, and other communities. Nazarian prevailed d in the Nov. 5 election and will succeed Councilman Paul Krekorian, who left due to term limits.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Last week, it was announced that Krekorian will serve as executive director of the Office of Major Events as the city prepares for several significant sporting events. Inn part, he will work as liaison for the upcoming 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Nazarian, a former Assemblyman and Krekorian aide, defeated small-business owner Jillian Burgos in the November election.

Jurado defeated incumbent Kevin de León in the 14th District race. The district includes downtown Los Angeles, Boyle Heights, Lincoln Heights, El Sereno and Northeast Los Angeles.

Four incumbent council members -- Councilwoman Heather Hutt (10th District), Nithya Raman (4th District), Imelda Padilla (6th District) and Marqueece Harris-Dawson (8th-District) -- who won new terms in the 2024 elections were sworn in last week. Hutt is beginning her first full term after her appointment to fill the seat of Mark Ridley-Thomas, convicted on federal corruption charges.

Harris-Dawson was installed in September as the next City Council president, succeeding Krekorian.

This article tagged under:

LA City Councilpolitics
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us