Marqueece Harris-Dawson was installed Friday as the next City Council president, leading the 15-member board in tackling homelessness, meeting housing goals, and setting policies to address issues for the nearly 4 million residents who call Los Angeles home.

Harris-Dawson, who previously served as the Council President Pro Tem, was sworn in as leader of the City Council during Friday's meeting -- after which he hosted a news conference in the John Ferrero Council Chamber Media Room to share his vision for Los Angeles.

Councilman Bob Blumenfield, who chairs the council's Budget, Finance and Innovation Committee, will serve as the next pro tem.

The transition in leadership comes after Council President Paul Krekorian announced earlier this year he would step down from the role due to his pending departure from the council in December due to term limits.

Krekorian officially led his final council meeting Wednesday.

"Boy, this is a big day,'' Harris-Dawson said. "Thank you all so much for everything that you've given, the energy that you brought into this room and brought me to this moment.''

In his speech, Harris-Dawson outlined his vision for the city -- giving everybody an opportunity to weigh in on the big issues.

"All of us live in places that maybe were a little shiner when we got here than they are now, and maybe were a little more peaceful than they are now. We all have the job of restoring the city again, to leave it at least as good -- if not better -- than the people left it to us,'' Harris-Dawson said.

Residents of the Eight District elected Harris-Dawson in 2015, where he won with a 62% of the vote in the area, encompassing neighborhoods such as Baldwin Hills, Chesterfield Square, Crenshaw, Jefferson Park and others.

"I have seen Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson's work as a fierce advocate to advance social and economic justice for all Angelenos up close for years,'' Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement. "He knows how to get things done and knows that we can get more done when we collaborate as opposed to double down in unnecessary conflict."

The mayor emphasized that the City Council is a "vital partner'' in efforts to move LA forward.

"I look forward to continuing this work with the new council president and the entire City Council as we work to serve the people of Los Angeles,'' Bass added.