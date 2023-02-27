LA City Officials Call Off Eviction Deadline for Residents Effected By LAPD Explosion

The city of Los Angeles has called off an eviction deadline of nearly 60 South LA residents still living in temporary housing after being displaced by a botched LAPD bomb squad detonation nearly a year and a half ago.

The residents have been staying at a downtown hotel since the incident took place.

Jose Becerra has called the hotel his home since his South LA house was destroyed in that explosion.

He says eh knows it's temporary but was shocked to hear the city wanted them gone by the end of the month, his attorney says it took public pressure to force the city to change its mind.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"Oh, that's going to be great," Becerra said.

Becerra is breathing a sigh of relief. He and his wife were already packing after learning the city wanted them out of temporary housing by the end of March.

NBC4 informed them that the deadline has been rescinded and they'd have more time.

"It's wonderful news, final solution for me," Becerra said.

Becerra's attorney says the city felt pressure after comments made by the city Councilman Curren Price last week telling the LA Times that the 57 displaced residents, "Had it good living in the hotel rent-free for several months, they want that to last as long as it can.'

Monday, Price says he made a mistake by saying that comment, telling NBC4 in a statement, "We will work with the families until they find suitable housing or accept relocation funds. The city of LA will not abandon them."

The residents have been in the temporary corporate hotel housing since the 2021 summer explosion from a botched LAPD bomb squad operation that destroyed their home and damaged or destroyed 16 other homes.

The Becerra's rented the home's garage for the last 20 years and it was not restored to living quarters by the city because it have been unpermitted.

Becerra says he has accepted the city's offer to settle and find a place to rent with the city's help, but they still need more time.

"We need a really good solution to this problem," Becerra said.

Becerra's attorney says he thinks it will be resolved behind the two-year anniversary of the explosion.

The community is expected to have a meeting this Wednesday. NBC4 was also told that the city will also meet this week to create a plan to move forward.