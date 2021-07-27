LA Community College District Offers to Help Dreamers With DACA Renewal

The Los Angeles Community College District (LACCD), in coordination with the city of Los Angeles, announced Monday that they will cover the cost of the application renewal for DACA students in its nine campuses covered under that initiative.

According to a statement issued by LACCD Chancellor Francisco C. Rodriguez, the purpose of the announcement is to "assure our LACCD students that you are safe here" and that we will use all available resources to amplify LACCD's interests in serving and protect the more than 10,000 undocumented students enrolled in its nine universities.

The cost of the DACA renewal is $495, an amount that the LACCD seeks to show solidarity with students and help Dreamers' families.

"Each college has a Dream resource center, which through the center can apply for financial aid to cover the $495," said Dr. Armida Ornelas, president of Mission Community College of Los Angeles.

Ornelas highlights that, in recent years, DACA recipients and their families have lived in the grip of uncertainty and fear, in the absence of a solution to their immigration situation.

Your life, Ornelas points out, should be focused on your studies. That is why community colleges are committed to offering all available resources to support and protect them.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

To qualify for the exemption from this payment, students must register and participate in an immigration workshop that will take place on Wednesday, July 27, at 6 p.m. For more information on this workshop, click here.

This story first appeared on NBCLA's sister station, Telemundo 52. Haz clic aquí para leer esta historia en español.