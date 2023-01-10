LA City Council

LA Council Bans Nighttime Public Access to Areas Around Ballona Wetlands

The LA City Council has voted to ban nighttime public access around the Ballona Wetlands, in an effort to protect environmentally sensitive areas.

By City News Service

LA_City_Council_Votes_on_a_Contribution_Ban_for_Elected_Lead.jpg

In an effort to protect environmentally sensitive areas around the Ballona Wetlands, the City Council voted Tuesday to ban nighttime public access to the area.

The wetlands, the largest remaining wetland habitat in Los Angeles County, have dealt with people lighting campfires and dumping waste -- which has caused "significant damage'' to the sensitive habitat area, according to the ordinance.

Los Angeles Dec 7, 2022

LA City Council Votes to End COVID-19 State of Local Emergency in February

Los Angeles Dec 2, 2022

LA City Council Approves Phase-Out of Oil Drilling, Ban on New Wells

LA City Council Nov 29, 2022

LA City Council Votes to Regulate Personal Delivery Devices

The habitat, which spans approximately 500 acres, contains several rare or endangered species including the El Segundo blue butterfly, Belding's savannah sparrow, Coastal California gnatcatcher, Least Bell's vireo and Light-footed Ridgeway's Rail, according to a motion field by former Councilman Mike Bonin in 2021.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The wetlands also help young fish shelter from potential predators and provide an outlet for water to stream into underground into rivers and aquifers, according to the motion.

The ordinance prohibits people from entering portions of the Ballona Wetlands Ecological Reserve that are east and north of Playa del Rey and Westchester, west of Lincoln Boulevard and south of the city boundary along Ballona Creek.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

LA City CouncilSouthern California
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us