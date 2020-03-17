LA County Announces Moratorium on Evictions

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said Tuesday the county is

enacting an emergency moratorium against all residential and commercial

evictions through May 31 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

During the Tuesday press conference, Solis announced the sweeping action, which she said would help protect business owners and residents during a time when many companies are being asked to close and many workers are not able to work due to health department recommendations.

The moratorium is retroactive to March 4 and will last through May 31.

More information on the county's response and the eviction moratorium can be found at lacounty.gov/covid19.

During the same conference, Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County Public Health Department, said that 50 new people in the county had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county's otal to 144.

She stressed the number of diagnosed cases would continue to increase as testing became more widespread, and urged everyone to continue to practice social distancing.

The supervisors also said small business owners are eligible for disaster loan assistance from the U.S. Small Business Administration and can find more details at disasterloan.sba.gov.

The eviction moratorium comes two days after the city of Los Angeles adopted a similar policy for residential evictions.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates and details.