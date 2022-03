Firefighters on Sunday knocked down a second-alarm fire at a pallet yard in Watts.

Firefighters dispatched at 4:42 a.m. to the 200-foot-by-200-foot pallet yard at 108th and Alameda streets had the blaze out at 9:18 a.m., according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.