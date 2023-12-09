health

LA County Health Department provides data on flu and COVID-19 cases

Track the latest data on influenza and COVID-19 cases as the holidays approach.

By Alexandra Romero

(Photo: Twenty20 | Julie K.)

With flu and cold season coming around, it might be helpful to keep track of the different viruses spreading, coming and going to a city near you. 

The Los Angeles County Public Health Department is providing ongoing data for the 2023-2024 influenza season. The chart shows the number of positive tests and the total number of specimens tested for SARS-Cov-2, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus provided by laboratories.

The data displays positive flu cases in La County excluding Long Beach and Pasadena

The 2023-2024 season began on Oct. 1, 2023. The data shows the number of people testing for the flu has greatly increased, but so have the positive tests. From the beginning of October up until Nov. 25, there was a 7.1% increase in positive flu cases. 

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

As of early October, 177 people tested positive for COVID-19. Later in early November, COVID-19 cases dropped by 1.1%. Fast forwarding to Thanksgiving week, cases rose 3.3% from Nov. 4.

The data displays positive COVID-19 cases in La County excluding Long Beach and Pasadena

With a noticeable uptick in the number of people getting tested for the flu, it's essential to note the corresponding 7.1% increase in positive cases from Oct. 1 to Nov. 25. Going through the winter season, staying informed about the prevalence of viruses becomes important for safeguarding health as the holidays come closer. 

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Los Angeles Lakers 1 hour ago

Lakers cash in on inaugural in-season tournament with 123-109 win over Pacers to hoist first-ever NBA Cup trophy

clear the shelters 2 hours ago

Injured puppy abandoned at Pomona animal shelter

The data provided by the LA County Public Health Department offers valuable insights into the dynamics of the 2023-2024 influenza season and will continue to report on COVID, RSV and more viruses until late September 2024. 

This article tagged under:

healthCOVID-19Flu Season
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us