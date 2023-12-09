LA County Health Department provides data on flu and COVID-19 cases

With flu and cold season coming around, it might be helpful to keep track of the different viruses spreading, coming and going to a city near you.

The Los Angeles County Public Health Department is providing ongoing data for the 2023-2024 influenza season. The chart shows the number of positive tests and the total number of specimens tested for SARS-Cov-2, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus provided by laboratories.

The data displays positive flu cases in La County excluding Long Beach and Pasadena

The 2023-2024 season began on Oct. 1, 2023. The data shows the number of people testing for the flu has greatly increased, but so have the positive tests. From the beginning of October up until Nov. 25, there was a 7.1% increase in positive flu cases.

As of early October, 177 people tested positive for COVID-19. Later in early November, COVID-19 cases dropped by 1.1%. Fast forwarding to Thanksgiving week, cases rose 3.3% from Nov. 4.

The data displays positive COVID-19 cases in La County excluding Long Beach and Pasadena



With a noticeable uptick in the number of people getting tested for the flu, it's essential to note the corresponding 7.1% increase in positive cases from Oct. 1 to Nov. 25. Going through the winter season, staying informed about the prevalence of viruses becomes important for safeguarding health as the holidays come closer.

The data provided by the LA County Public Health Department offers valuable insights into the dynamics of the 2023-2024 influenza season and will continue to report on COVID, RSV and more viruses until late September 2024.