LA County offers landlords rental assistance. Here's what to know

A large number of tenants were able to remain in their homes without paying rent under the protection of the eviction moratorium put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, financial problems ensued for property owners, who accumulated debt by not being able to pay their mortgages or utilities.

But a new Los Angeles County program offers assistance to these landlords whose tenants failed to pay rent during the pandemic.

The assistance is available to those who did not receive financial assistance from the state government. Properties must be located in unincorporated areas of LA County.

"You have to own properties of four units or less, located in Los Angeles County, but not in the city of Los Angeles," said Christian Olmos, deputy director of the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Services.

If the landlord was financially affected by tenant nonpayment between March 1, 2020, and the end of March of this year, and did not receive state assistance, they may qualify for up to $30,000.

But there is one important requirement that must be met.

"By accepting the relief funds, the landlord agrees to forgive the tenant's debt and not evict the tenant. That's very important," Olmos said.

To qualify, the landlord must have a mortgage balance of less than $1 million and show that the missed rent payments affected them.

Eligibility is based on proof of income and debt, tax returns, contracts, mortgage documents, among other documents.

The deadline for the distribution of funds is December, but because funds are limited, the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Services asks homeowners to apply for assistance as soon as possible.

Those who apply for assistance will receive a notice in about 30 days if they meet the requirements.

For assistance with the application process, you can call Neighborhood Housing Services of Los Angeles County at 213-381-2862, who will guide you through the application process if you qualify.

To fill out the online application, click here.