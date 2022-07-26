LA County Could Request More Monkeypox Vaccines and Funding From Federal Officials

LA County Supervisors will consider Tuesday asking federal officials for more monkeypox vaccines as concerns about the contagious virus grow in Southern California.

The county could also ask for more money to help doctors administer the vaccine and conduct more testing.

Supervisors say that current funding levels and reimbursement rates are unsustainable if they are meant to boost vaccination rates.

Currently, 162 people in LA County are dealing with the monkeypox virus which is mainly passed via skin-to-skin contact.