LA County Opens Free COVID-19 Testing Kiosk at USS Iowa

Los Angeles County opened a free COVID-19 testing kiosk Tuesday at the Battleship Iowa, which is docked at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro.

Supervisor Janice Hahn said testing remains important to slowing transmission of the virus while vaccine remains in limited supply.

"Our vaccination effort is our top priority -- but until everyone has the opportunity to get vaccinated, testing is an important part of slowing the spread of this virus and protecting our community," Hahn said.

"This new free testing kiosk at the USS Iowa is going to be a quick, accessible way for dock workers and harbor area residents to get tested and get results quickly."

The county kiosk at 250 S. Harbor Blvd. was opened in partnership with Fulgent Genomics Laboratories and will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. It has capacity for 500 PCR nasal swab tests per day. Insurance is not required.

"COVID-19 testing is as important as ever,'' said Dr. Clemens Hong who oversees COVID-19 testing for Los Angeles County.

"We're thankful that fewer people are being hospitalized and more people are getting vaccinated. Still, we can't let our guard down and we must ensure everyone who needs a test can get one quickly."

Walk-ins are welcomed, but appointments may also be scheduled at la.fulgentgenetics.com/appointment. Test results will typically be available within 24 to 48 hours.

More COVID-19 testing locations in Los Angeles County can be found at covid19.lacounty.gov/testing/.