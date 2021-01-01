LA County Pays Tribute to 2020 COVID-19 Victims With Twitter Campaign

Los Angeles County health officials launched a one-day Twitter campaign Friday to remind residents of the toll of the coronavirus and pay tribute to those who lost their lives amid the pandemic.

"We want to highlight the devastating impact of COVID-19 on our community; more than 10,000 people passing away this year, and all were loved by and loved others,'' the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced Thursday.

The department launched the "#Every10Minutes'' campaign at midnight as the new year commenced, and planned to send a new tweet every 10 minutes until midnight Friday, with a brief description of someone who died in the county this year from COVID-19.

A sampling of the tweets:

-- "The old time surfer who always talked about that one wave he rode.''

-- "The nurse who handed out lollipops - even to the adults.''

-- "The big rig driver who always honked the horn when kids signaled for it."

-- "The football coach that talked about the importance of discipline."

-- "The sanitation worker who waved to all the little boys going through the trash truck phase."

The sanitation worker who waved to all the little boys going through the trash truck phase. #Every10Minutes #LACounty



Please wear a face covering when outside. Slow the spread. Save a life. — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) January 1, 2021

-- "A graduate student with asthma.''

-- "The hardware store owner who opened back up even though he closed 5 minutes ago.''

-- "A construction worker with 4 daughters and their first grandchild on the way.''

-- "A school security guard that kept kids on the right path.''

-- "The corner store owner that let you pay later if you were short a few bucks.''

-- "The Lakers fan who told stories about seeing Magic and Kareem at the Forum.''

The Lakers fan who told stories about seeing Magic and Kareem at the Forum. #Every10Minutes #LACounty



Please physically distance. Slow the spread. Save a life. — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) December 31, 2020

-- "A graduate.''

-- "A new dad.''

-- "A care taker.''

-- "A wife.''

As of the end of 2020, Los Angeles County had identified 770,602 positive cases of COVID-19 and 10,345 fatalities. Those numbers do not include Long Beach and Pasadena, which have their own health departments.

With 2021 comes hope. We can end the pandemic, but it will take collective action.



Avoid gathering. Wear a face covering. Physically distance. Save a life. #Every10Minutes — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) January 1, 2021

"Please stay home. Please physically distance. Please wear a face covering when outside. Slow the spread. Save a life,'' the department said.