Farewell, Forks. Single-Use Plastics To Go in LA County

Say goodbye to single-use plastics in Los Angeles County.

Starting Monday, to-go containers, cups, dishes and cutlery handed out with to-go food at county restaurants must be recyclable or compostable.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed the measure in April 2022 in the battle against plastic pollution.

The board cites that 85% of single-use plastic items in California do not ever get recycled, and of the nearly 30 million tons of waste LA County alone produces each year, plastic is a big contributor.

The county also cites the potential health hazards of microplastics making their way into the environment and in turn, in the water and food we consume. Research into microplastics and the effect on the human body is still in its infancy.

The motion aims to ensure that full-service restaurants have reusable food service ware on hand for people dining in the restaurant -- such as traditions silverware.

The plan is to also phase out polystyrene, or foam products, like coolers, packaging and peanuts, and pool toys.

When does the single-use plastic ban start in LA County?

Restaurants and food service businesses need to start complying May 1. The aim is to phase out single-use plastics, so it doesn't mean that county officials are going to be policing restaurants on day one.

"Food facilities operating in a permanent location will have a year to reach compliance, food trucks will have eighteen months to reach compliance, and temporary food providers like farmers markets or community event organizers will have two years," the county said.

Can I still get plastic forks, straws and to-go containers in LA County?

No single-use plastics should be sold. Items that are compostable or recyclable should be swapped in.

Are any establishments exempt from the single-use plastic ban?

Street vendors are exempt. Food service businesses that show the ban is causing a financial hardship can apply for a waiver to become exempt.

What happens if restaurants don't comply with the ban?

Restaurants and food service spots are expected to comply, but the county will not investigate unless complaints are made. The county plans to work with educating businesses owners about single-use plastics.

After a year, the county will reevaluate if more measures need to be put in place. As a last resort, the county says it may issue fines "up to $100 per day per violation up to a maximum of $1000 per year."

