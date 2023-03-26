LA County Receives Millions in State Funding for Infrastructure Projects

Millions of dollars have been allocated for Los Angeles County infrastructure projects, state officials said.

The California Transportation Commission has allocated more than $1.1 billion in total projects throughout the state, including the following local projects:

-- $8.9 million to upgrade curb ramps, pedestrian signals, crosswalks, sidewalks and pathways on State Route 164 in South El Monte, El Monte, Rosemead and Temple City;

-- $2.3 million to build a two-mile bike path along Puente Creek in La Puente and City of Industry (in addition, $200,000 will used for bicycle and pedestrian safety education for schools near the bikeway);

-- $1.2 million to install nine rectangular rapid flashing beacons, 62 crosswalks and 66 pedestrian push buttons on a nearly three-mile portion of South Broadway and Manchester Avenue in South Los Angeles (the project will also construct a four-mile cycle track and sidewalk improvements).

The total state allocations include more than $533 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 and more than $190 million in funding from Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, state transportation officials said Friday.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"California and our federal partners are taking action now to create a safer, more resilient, and more equitable transportation future for all Californians,'' Caltrans Director Tony Tavares said. "These visionary

infrastructure investments are giving Caltrans the tools it needs to rebuild California.''