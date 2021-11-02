vaccine mandates

LA County Sheriff Warns of Department Workforce ‘Mass Exodus' Over Vaccine Mandate

Sheriff Alex Villanueva says he does not plan to carry out the county's mandate within his department, the largest in the United States.

By Wire Reports

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva addresses a press conference on the steps of the Hall of Justice in downtown Los Angeles providing more details of the arrest of more than 150 people at a Super-spreader event in Palmdale.
Getty Images

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva will address vaccine mandates, which he has called an imminent threat to public safety if there are terminations in his department, at a Tuesday morning news conference.

The news conference is set for 11 a.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Villanueva warned the county's vaccine mandate is causing a "mass exodus'' in the sheriff's department and public safety is threatened as a result.

"I have repeatedly stated the dangers to public safety when 20% to 30% of my workforce is no longer available to provide service, and those dangers are quickly becoming a reality,'' Villanueva said in a statement that he posted on social media last week. "We are experiencing an increase in unscheduled retirements, worker compensation claims, employees quitting, and a reduction in qualified applicants.''

Local

Local news from across Southern California

LAFD 28 mins ago

LA Firefighters Commuting From Alaska, Florida, North Carolina Could Be Forced to Relocate

LAPD 43 mins ago

LAPD to Begin Disciplining Unvaccinated Officers

Villanueva added he expects homicide rates in the county would continue to rise, and response times would increase with patrol services declining as a result of a reduction in department personnel.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors ratified an executive order in August that required all county employees, including sheriff's deputies, to register their vaccination status by Oct. 1 on an online portal. Religious and medical exceptions were allowed.

Villanueva, who oversees the largest sheriff's department in the county with roughly 18,000 employees, said in a Facebook Live event that he does not plan to carry out the county's mandate. Villanueva said his employees are willing to be terminated rather than get vaccinated.

Villanueva's announcement came a day after the city of Los Angeles approved one of the nation’s strictest vaccine mandates — a sweeping measure that requires the shots for everyone entering bars, restaurants, nail salons, gyms or even a Lakers game.

NBCLA's Jonathan Lloyd contributed to this report.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

vaccine mandatesLA County SheriffSheriff Alex Villanueva
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us