LA County Sheriff Warns of Department Workforce ‘Mass Exodus' Over Vaccine Mandate

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva will address vaccine mandates, which he has called an imminent threat to public safety if there are terminations in his department, at a Tuesday morning news conference.

The news conference is set for 11 a.m.

Villanueva warned the county's vaccine mandate is causing a "mass exodus'' in the sheriff's department and public safety is threatened as a result.

"I have repeatedly stated the dangers to public safety when 20% to 30% of my workforce is no longer available to provide service, and those dangers are quickly becoming a reality,'' Villanueva said in a statement that he posted on social media last week. "We are experiencing an increase in unscheduled retirements, worker compensation claims, employees quitting, and a reduction in qualified applicants.''

Villanueva added he expects homicide rates in the county would continue to rise, and response times would increase with patrol services declining as a result of a reduction in department personnel.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors ratified an executive order in August that required all county employees, including sheriff's deputies, to register their vaccination status by Oct. 1 on an online portal. Religious and medical exceptions were allowed.

Villanueva, who oversees the largest sheriff's department in the county with roughly 18,000 employees, said in a Facebook Live event that he does not plan to carry out the county's mandate. Villanueva said his employees are willing to be terminated rather than get vaccinated.

Villanueva's announcement came a day after the city of Los Angeles approved one of the nation’s strictest vaccine mandates — a sweeping measure that requires the shots for everyone entering bars, restaurants, nail salons, gyms or even a Lakers game.

