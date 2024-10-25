LA County sheriff challenged to wear a Yankee hat if the Dodgers lose

The stakes are higher this World Series for two sheriffs, one from Los Angeles and one from Suffolk County, New York.

In an Instagram video Tuesday, Errol D. Toulon Jr., the Suffolk County sheriff, challenged Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna to a bet, suggesting the sheriff from the losing team’s city wear the other team’s hat.

“When we beat the Dodgers, I would expect Sheriff Luna to wear a Yankee hat for the entire day. And if for some reason the Dodgers should win, I will wear a Dodgers hat for a day,” said Toulon, who is also a former bat boy for the Yankees.

Sheriff Luna responded Thursday, accepting the challenge.

He joked that Toulon’s wager reminded him of a message from a former supervisor, who told him “about using good initiative but poor judgment.”

"You're gonna look great wearing a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap,” Luna said. “Go Dodgers."

The first game is set for Friday with first pitch at 5:08 p.m. at Dodger Stadium.