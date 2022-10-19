LA County Sheriff's Narcotics Agents Seize Fentanyl Pills Hidden in Candy Packaging

LA County Sheriff’s Narcotics Bureau Detectives and Drug Enforcement Agency agents seized approximately 12,000 suspected fentanyl pills at the Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday hidden in candy packaging.

LA County Sheriff's Department

Around 7:30 a.m. agents assigned to the task force at LAX airport arrested an individual who attempted to go through TSA screening with several bags of candy and other snacks with the intent of boarding a plane.

After agents searched the candy bags they discovered that they were filled with fentanyl pills.

The “Sweetarts”, “Skittles”, and “Whoppers” candy boxes seemed to be regular candy packaging.

With Halloween around the corner this serves as a good reminder to parents to check their children's candy before they eat it.

Here are some things to check for:

Any packaging that seems to have been tampered with or opened

Candy that appears to have gone bad or have an odor

Any other contents in packaging that are not candy

If you find anything in candy boxes that you believe might be narcotics, do not touch it and immediately notify your local law enforcement agency.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Narcotics Bureau at (562) 946-7125.