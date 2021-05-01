Following a sold-out trial run last weekend, the Dodgers have announced the team will offer dedicated seating sections during its upcoming homestand for fans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The sections will be available for the May 11-12 series against the Mariners, the May 14-16 series against the Marlins and the May 17-20 series with the Diamondbacks. The seats will be on the right field side of the Loge and Reserve levels, with tickets available at dodgers.com/vaccinationzone.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

As an incentive for fans to get vaccinated, the tickets will be discounted 20% below usual pricing, meaning they will start at $34.

The team offered a vaccinated section on Saturday, April 24 and it sold out.

The sections will be restricted to people who had their final vaccine dose at least two weeks ago. Children between the ages of 2 and 15 must provide proof of having tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of the game.

Children under the age of 2 do not need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Face coverings must be worn in the fully vaccinated-only section, except while actively eating and or drinking in the ticketed section.

Social distancing will not be required in the sections and fans will be seated directly next to other parties.