The LAPD and LAFD are offering to buy back fireworks Saturday ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

The buyback event is scheduled for Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Brand Park parking lot in Mission Hills.

In return for their fireworks, people will receive gift cards to places like Target, gas stations or local amusement parks.

The buyback program is entirely anonymous and aims to remove illegal fireworks from the community. The city asked that fireworks be brought to the event in the vehicle's trunk.

Fire Code prohibits storing, manufacturing, selling, using or handling fireworks without a permit in unincorporated locations.

Last year, it is estimated that 11,500 people were injured by fireworks, with the majority of these injuries happening between June 18 and July 18.

The LAFD encourages people to attend any of the public fireworks shows done by licensed professionals.