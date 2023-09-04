Gas prices reached Labor Day highs for the third straight year Monday in Southern California during a busy extended weekend for holiday travel.

The Los Angeles County average for a gallon of regular was at $5.397 Monday, according to figures from AAA. The previous Labor Day record was $5.287.

The average price is 3.1 cents more than one week ago, 25.6 cents higher than one month ago and 11.5 cents above what it was one year ago.

The average price has dropped $1.097 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5.

The Orange County average price rose for the 30th time in 35 days, increasing seven-tenths of a cent to $5.356, its highest amount since Nov. 16. It has risen 33.2 cents over the past 35 days, including 1 cent Sunday.

The Orange County average price is 4.5 cents more than one week ago, 27.4 cents higher than one month ago and 13.5 cents above what it was one year ago. It has dropped $1.103 since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5.

The previous Orange County Labor Day record was $5.23.

In Riverside County, the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline also reached a record high for Labor Day, increasing four-tenths of a cent to $5.285, its highest amount since Nov. 18. The average price is 2.1 cents more than one week ago, 26 cents higher than one month ago and 12.3 cents above what it was one year ago.

The average prices for a gallon of regular in San Bernardino County stood at $5.328. In Ventura County, the average was at $5.405.

Statewide, the average price for a gallon of regular was at $5.322, up from $5.264 a year ago.

Why are gas prices so high?

The Labor Day records are the result of a drop-off in production, in addition to the "continued higher oil prices and inflation that drove California price averages over $5 a gallon in the past month," Marie Montgomery, a public affairs specialist with the Automobile Club of Southern California, told City News Service.

"According to Oil Price Information Service and the California Energy Commission, some of the state's refineries are undergoing planned and unplanned maintenance right now and that is part of the reason that the state's gasoline production dropped 18% last week from the previous week, resulting in continued upward pressure on gas prices," Montgomery said.

OPIS said that is the largest one-week drop in production since the week of Feb. 24.

The national average price rose one-tenth of a cent to $3.813, following four consecutive increases totaling 1.5 cents, including three-tenths of a cent both Saturday and Sunday. It is six-tenths of a cent less than one week ago 1.8 cents lower than one more ago but 2.4 cents more than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.203 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

Where are Southern Californians traveling for Labor Day?

Las Vegas tops the list of most popular Labor Day weekend travel destinations for Southern California residents leaving town to celebrate the unofficial end of summer, according to AAA.

Here are the top 5 destinations for SoCal travelers based on AAA booking data for flights, hotels, rental cars, and cruises.