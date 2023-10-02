LA gears up for the spooky season with these horror film screenings

October is a fun packed month for horror fanatics in Los Angeles. Various film screenings will be taking place throughout the spooky season. Here are a few options to check out:

From classic 1960s horror flicks that will have viewers jumping out of their seats to more modern movies that pull back on the scares just enough to enjoy with the whole family, LA has plenty of options to screen this Halloween season.

The Electro Dusk Drive-in in Glendale, the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Santa Monica, the Los Angeles State Historic Park in Chinatown and Orpheum Theatre in downtown LA will be screening a litany of movies throughout October.

Below are a few of the frightening (and not so frightening) films on offer:

Psycho (1960) - This film screening is presented by Electro Dusk Drive-in located in Glendale. This slasher and psychological thriller can will screen Friday, Oct. 6 at 8:30 p.m. Ticket admissions vary between $8 to $102 dollars depending on car size, view location and passengers.

Addams Family (1993) - Hollywood Forever Cemetery and Paramount Scares have been showcasing this film for 30 years, making it a classic among moviegoers. This film adds elements of comedy, making it suitable for the entire family. The screening will take place Saturday, Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m. Gates open at 5:45 p.m. and ticket admissions are $18 dollars.

Friday the 13th (1980) and A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) - This back-to-back screening is also presented by Electro Dusk Drive-in. Both films have elements of violence, murder and gore. The film screenings will take place Friday, Oct. 13. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the first film starts at 7 p.m. The second film will start at 9:30 p.m., and tickets range between $8 to $110 dollars.

The Ring (2002) - The Los Angeles State Historic Park will be screening this film Friday, Oct. 20. The storyline explores the investigative feat of Rachel Keller, a journalist that discovers a deadly and sinister video tape. Gates open at 5:45 p.m. and the film will start at 7:15 p.m. General admission begins at $22 dollars.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) - The Hollywood Forever Cemetery is hosting another film screening this month. This film explores the hidden link between Harry Potter and Voldemort. The screening will take place Saturday, Oct. 21 at 7:15 p.m. The gates will open at 5:30 p.m.