La Golondrina, historic Olvera Street restaurant, faces eviction

La Golondrina Cafe is one of the oldest businesses on Olvera Street. Its rich history and cultural relevance made it a hotspot for locals and visitors alike.

The restaurant has been shut since the pandemic began. Its new owners, David Gomez and his mother, bought the property with hopes of reviving it. Instead, they have been battling the city over plumbing issues and now face possible eviction.

“The battle to repair it and see who is legally responsible has been dragging out for months,” Gomez said.

The building itself is nearly 100 years old, requiring up-to-date maintenance. “The pipes are old … any person with eyes can see that it’s destroyed,” Gomez said.

Whether not they're responsible, Gomez and his mother are facing another trouble: backed up rent.

The Board of Commissioners of El Pueblo de Los Angeles Historical Monument issued a 30-day eviction notice on Thursday.

“I was hoping to build a stage and have live music outside throughout the year. It had so much potential,” Gomez said.

The owners initially received a four-month proposal phase to help with repairs. This, however, was taken off the table for unknown reasons.

Neighboring vendors like Mike Mariscal shared that the closure is hurting them as well. “It's a mainstay of Olvera Street that has now quieted the street. There is no action in the evening,” Mariscal said.

Since the eviction notice, Gomez has filed a lawsuit against the city. He believes the suit will help to open the restaurant and avoid the eviction.

“We are sad, but we are still holding on to faith that we can open,” Gomez shared.