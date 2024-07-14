LA leaders condemn apparent assassination attempt at Trump rally

State and local officials condemned today's apparent assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Los Angeles, reacted: "Horrified by this apparent assassination attempt, Schiff said. There is no place for political violence in our democracy. Absolutely none. Grateful for the swift response by law enforcement and Secret Service. Wishing President Trump a swift recovery.''

"We are grateful to hear that Former President Trump is safe, and devasted to learn of innocent people attending being killed and other critically injured," LAPD Chief Domonic Choi wrote on X. "We must condemn this violence adn remind ourselves - what happened today in Pennsylvania is unacceptable and tragic, and has no place in America. All people and political affiliations have a place here."

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi shared her comments and her perspective. "As one whose family has been the victim of political violence, I know firsthand that political violence of any kind has no place in our society. I thank God that former President Trump is safe."

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"While I don't agree with his politics, I absolutely believe that former President Trump and all candidates have the right to safely campaign in public without fear of violence. It is a cornerstone of our democracy,'' Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn wrote on X. ``Political violence has no place in the United States.''

"God be with President Trump. Hatred and violence is NEVER the answer," the Los Angeles County Republican Party said in a statement on X.

"Violence has NO place in our democracy. My thoughts are with President Trump and everyone impacted at the rally today,'' California Gov. Gavin Newsom said.

Jessica Millan Patterson, chairwoman of the California Republican Party, said: "Please join me in praying for President Trump and praying for our country."

President Joe Biden reacted to the shooting in a statement, saying "I'm grateful to hear that he's safe and doing well. I'm praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information,'' Biden said. "Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There's no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it."

Shortly after 5:10 p.m., Biden made a broadcast public statement from Delaware in which he called the violence "sick."

When asked if he thought it was an assassination attempt, he said he did not have enough information to know. He said he hoped he would get to speak to Trump later in the night and that he would tell the press if that were to happen.

Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for president in this year's election, grabbed his ear and ducked to the ground after several shots were heard Saturday afternoon while he was delivering a campaign speech.

He was swarmed by Secret Service agents and whisked away from the site, after being photographed with apparent blood on his face.

Witnesses told reporters at the scene that the shooter was killed, along with a rally attendee. A second attendee was injured.

Reports indicate that the shooter was killed by a Secret Service counter-sniper team. "President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act,'' his spokesman Steven Cheung said

in a statement to reporters. "He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.''