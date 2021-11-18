LA Lights Up to Honor COVID-19 Victims and Essential Workers

A three day, city wide event called Strength and Love, is honoring the 26,661 people who have died from COVID-19 as well as the essential workers in LA county.

Visitors at Griffith Observatory this weekend will find a white flag installation, representing those who have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in LA County.

“I think that helps remind people that hundreds of thousands of people have been impacted by this,” said Sandy Devine, a tourist from Texas.

“It brings it into perspective, quite powerful, a symbol of what people lost,” said Josh Rook, a tourist from the United Kingdom.

The memorial began Thursday with the theme “Honor,” as the city encouraged residents to clap at 8 p.m. for the city's first responders, essential workers, small business owners, community organizers, caregivers, neighbors and families for their work holding Los Angeles together during the pandemic.

Friday’s theme is “Remember” where the city asks that residents light a candle in their window at 8 p.m. to pay homage to the memory of those lost to the pandemic.

The memorial ends Saturday, with a theme to mobilize, where people are being asked to wave a flashlight or phone light outside at 8 p.m. to light up L.A. to represent the city working to be more kind, united and resilient than before.

“We are working five, six, seven days a week long shifts so to acknowledge that, it’s important so I’m impressed and especially up here, this is a big focal point,” said Shawn Devine, a tourist from Texas.

Mayor Garcetti’s office is spearheading the event and has downloadable posters on its website.

You can fill them in with the names of those you want to honor and remember.

More information can be found at lamayor.org/COVIDMemorial.

“For me it was important to take this moment when people are still wondering when will this be done and to not forget the people who aren’t with us,” said LA Mayor Eric Garcetti.

“This is something that in one way or another affects all of us and it’s to be respected and acknowledged,” said Brandon Scales, an LA resident.

At night, city landmarks will be lit in blue and each night at 8 p.m., residents can participate without leaving their homes, starting with thanking front line workers.

“Let’s support them, let’s thank them tonight, let’s applaud at 8 o’clock, tomorrow let’s light a candle for those we’ve lost and the third day let’s figure out a way we can help each other, it could be just check on that neighbor you haven’t talk to you in two or three months," Garcetti said.

Mayor Garcetti says the city is planning a permanent memorial and there will likely be several throughout the city.