2 charged with murder in shooting death of man at LA Live restaurant

Murder charges were announced Thursday against two men in the shooting death of a man eating at a restaurant at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles.

Sidney Barrett Morris, 43, was shot and killed in November at Fixins Soul Kitchen in the 800 block of West Olympic Boulevard. The shooter got out of a car, walked into the business and shot the victim, police said.

Phillip Pasco Clark, 33, of Los Angeles, and Santana Jermaine Kelly, 50, of Palmdale, each face one count of murder and one count of conspiracy to commit a crime in case 24CJCF01997. Kelly also faces one felony count of arson of property of another.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

They pleaded not guilty at their arraignment this week in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for April 25.

The victim in the Nov. 28 shooting was eating alone in the restaurant at the downtown Los Angeles entertainment complex. Clark allegedly walked into the restaurant and straight toward Morris, then opened fire.

Morris died at the scene.

Clark left in a vehicle driven by an unidentified person, according to prosecutors.

Kelly is accused of helping to plan the shooting, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office. The arson charge against him stems from an attempt to destroy evidence by setting fire to the getaway car the day after the killing, according to prosecutors.

Kelly and Clark are being held on $3.06 million and $4.06 million bail, respectively. Jail records indicate Clark and Kelly were arrested March 22. It was not immediately clear whether they have attorneys who could comment on the case.

Details about a motive were not immediately available.

The restaurant's owners issued a statement after the shooting.

"Fixins Soul Kitchen is shocked and saddened by the incident that occurred this evening at our LA location," the statement read. "Our hearts go out to the victim's family and loved ones."

Fixins Soul Kitchen is owned by former NBA point guard and Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson.

“The victim, Sidney Barrett Morris, had dedicated his life’s work to fostering inclusivity and harmony within our society, making his untimely death all the more devastating,” LA County District Attorney Gascón said. “I want to express my sincere condolences to Mr. Morris’ family. The brazenness of this shooting is alarming, and my office is fully committed to bringing accountability to those responsible for this heinous crime.”