LA Man Accused of Hate Crime Attacks

Joshua Immanuel Ebow, 30, of Los Angeles, allegedly committed the crimes because he perceived the victims to be gay or members of the LGBTQ community, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Four new criminal charges were filed Thursday against a former delivery driver who is suspected in a series of alleged hate crime attacks on men in the West Los Angeles area.

Ebow — who is set to be arraigned next Monday — was initially charged with two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon involving alleged attacks against two men in the Westfield Culver City mall on Dec. 29 and Jan. 3.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office subsequently added two felony counts of battery and one felony count of exhibiting a deadly weapon, along with a misdemeanor charge of exhibiting a deadly weapon.

The charges include allegations that Ebow committed a hate crime in three of the alleged attacks.

Ebow allegedly attacked a man and brandished a knife at a pizza restaurant in Inglewood on Christmas Day, and allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed a man at a fast-food restaurant in Culver City on Dec. 29, according to the District Attorney's Office.

He is also charged with using a knife to assault a man in West Los Angeles on Jan. 1, and stabbing another man at a store in Culver City on Jan. 3, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Ebow has remained jailed since his arrest Jan. 3 in El Segundo.

He allegedly "provided Culver City police detectives with a full
confession to both stabbings" in that city, Culver City police said earlier this month.

