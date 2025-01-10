LA Metro

Accused LA Metro bus hijacker pleads not guilty to murder, kidnapping

Lamont Campbell will appear in court March 12 to determine if his case will proceed to trial. 

By Sahana Patel

A Metro bus is pictured after a deadly hijacking Sept. 25, 2024 in downtown LA.
The man accused of fatally shooting a passenger aboard a Metro bus last year pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder and 11 other charges.

Lamont Campbell, was charged with one count each of murder, carjacking, kidnapping during a carjacking, assault with a handgun, attempted murder, robbery, felony evading and being a felon in possession of a firearm, along with four counts of kidnapping. 

The September 2024 attack took place at around 12:30 a.m when Campbell boarded the bus near Figueroa Street and Vernon Avenue in South LA, according to authorities. 

The suspect then allegedly pulled out a gun and shot and killed passenger Anthony Rivera multiple times, led the police on an hour-long chase from South Los Angeles to Downtown Los Angeles and robbed a passenger, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Campbell remains in jail and will attend a hearing March 12 to determine whether there is enough evidence to allow the case against him to proceed to trial. 

Court and prison records showed Campbell had previously served two terms in state prison on narcotics trafficking or sales convictions, and in 2018 pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor drug possession charge. 

Campbell was last arrested in 2020 on suspicion of drug sales, according to now-former LA County District Attorney George Gascón.

